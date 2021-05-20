James Jeffrey Kline, 54, a resident of Cape Coral, Florida since 2016 and formerly of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in Cape Coral. He was born July 6, 1966 in Elmira, New York to Gailon James Kline Jr. and Judith Cotton Kline.
James was of the Christian faith and served in the United States Army, leaving with an Honorable Discharge. James had a long career in Auto Mechanics.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Kline, of Truth or Consequences, NM; mother, Judith Kline, of Cape Coral, FL; three loving children, Kristy Kline of Elmira, NY, and Brandon Kline and Breonna Kline, both of Truth or Consequences, NM; five siblings: Lori Wheeler (Charles) of Corning, NY, Tami D’Abbracci (Joseph) of Apalachin, NY, Teri Waite of Cape Coral, Wendi Falco (Edward) of Cape Coral, and Gailon Kline, III, also of Cape Coral; as well as a granddaughter, Isabella.
James was preceded in death by his father, Gailon James Kline, Jr.
Memorial Services will be held at Barrett’s Funeral Home in Elmira, New York on June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with a military ceremony following at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Memorial Contributions in memory of James Jeffrey Kline are suggested for donations to Alcoholics Recovery Rehabilitation of any choice.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book, which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
