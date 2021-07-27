Brandon Kline, 30, of Monticello, New Mexico passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces. He was born on January 21, 1991 in Elmira, New York to James Jeffrey Kline and Shirley Lewis Kline. They relocated to the Monticello Canyon in 1996. He attended Hot Springs High School and JROTC. He worked at Teston’s Chevron in Truth or Consequences as a Mechanic for over 15 years. He was the Assistant Fire Chief of the Monticello Fire Station and had over years 6 years of volunteer service with them. He was pre-deceased by his father James Jeffrey Kline of Truth or Consequences, his grandparents Kenneth and Ida Lewis of Monticello and his grandmother Judith Kline also of Truth or Consequences. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Lewis Kline; sister, Breonna Kline, of Monticello Canyon, and Kristy Kline, of New York; and his niece, Izabella Hagquist. He is also survived by his Uncle Earl and Aunt Lee Lewis of New Mexico and their son Wesley. Aunt Kathy and Uncle Steve Bowers of Arizona and their children - Justin, Amber and Carl of Arizona and Jennifer of Colorado. His Aunt Debbie Baca and her son, Christopher Wood, of New Mexico. Aunt Lori and Uncle Bud Wheeler and their sons - Christopher and Charlie of New York and Christopher’s son, James Luna, of New Mexico. Aunt Tami and Uncle Joe D’Abbracci of New York and their sons - Nicholas of New York, Anthony and Daniel of Colorado. Aunt Teri Waite and Uncle David Baxter and their daughters - Lynzi and Kaydi, of Florida. Aunt Wendi and Uncle Eddie Falco of Florida and their children - Sara Speciale of New York, Alexander Falco of Washington State and Justin Kline of Arkansas. Gailon James Kline III of Arkansas and his daughters – Jasmyn and Miah, and son, Jai, of Texas.
Our beloved Brandon was a loving, caring soul who would help everyone, even strangers, without thinking twice and would never have asked for anything in return. He was so loved by his family and friends and will be so missed every day. He passed too sudden and too young in his life, and we wish we could just have him back with us. We will all have to cherish all the wonderful memories of him and with him that we had the honor to have shared throughout the years. When we think of him - he will always bring a smile to us and love in our hearts, he will be missed dearly and held with love in our hearts always and forever until we meet again.
On Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:30 A.M., Brandon will be honored by the Sierra County Emergency Services with a procession through the towns of Truth or Consequences, Williamsburg and Elephant Butte. Following with a “Last Call” over dispatch frequencies at his home in the Monticello Canyon. Anyone wanting to say a final goodbye to Brandon should gather along the roadsides in their local towns.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
