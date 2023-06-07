Harvey Lewis Kleinstiver, 91 and 3 days old, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 0527 hours. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Sadie; sons, James Flores; Allen Kleinstiver (Doris), Ralph Kleinstiver (Edith); and daughter, Wanda Harrison (Henry). He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Kleinstiver; brother, Paul Kleinstiver; sisters, Joy and Beverly, and their husbands.
Harv was born on May 28, 1932, to Clarence and Belleva Kleinstiver of Davison, MI. The family moved to Albuquerque in approximately 1947. Harv joined the United States Air Force in 1949, lying about his age as many men did back then. He hitchhiked from the corner of 52nd and Central in Albuquerque to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX where he reported for Boot Camp. Harv served as an Aviation Maintenance Crew Chief while serving one tour in Korea and two tours in Viet Nam. Harv conducted aviation repair during the height of each war. He also served in Turkey, Oregon, and Japan, and served as an instructor for some time among several other assignments. In 1960 he served as an assistant to US Ambassador to Turkey, Averell Harriman. Harv was a proud Bronze Star recipient!
Harv retired from the military in 1969. He married Sadie on July 10, 1970, whom he met while working at Spartan Southwest on the westside of Albuquerque. He was an appliance repairman, life insurance agent, and restaurant owner. Harv also worked for the Bernalillo County Road Department back in the day. He lived in Albuquerque, Elephant Butte, and finally T or C. He and Sadie opened Harv’s Family Restaurant at Elephant Butte Lake in 1978. Upon his second retirement, he and Sadie roamed the country in their motorhome, enjoying time with close friends, many of them with the Good Sam’s RV Club. They spent every October in Pahrump, Nevada. Harv loved to golf (had a hole-in-one once), hunt, fish, camp, play pool (he was kind of a pool shark!), build things, fix things, and was very adventurous. He enjoyed having coffee every morning with his buddies at McDonald’s. Harv was a proud member and Past District Commander of the VFW in Elephant Butte, DAV, American Legion, Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus. He lived his last six months in Belen, being taken care of by his son, James, and caretaker, Maria Henderson.
A special “Thank You” to Maria Henderson for all she did for Harv during his final months. Her services are much appreciated.
Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Truth or Consequences, NM on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M., with the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Internment with Military Honors will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:00 P.M.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
