Michael Kirikos, 78, died on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Michael was born on October 31, 1942 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to William “Bill” Kirikos and the former Georgia Capels. He graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he trained as an Army Medic and served in the Army Reserves for 6 years. He was a graduate of Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science and returned to Albuquerque, working for French Mortuary for many years. He moved to Truth or Consequences in 1976 purchasing and becoming the owner of French Mortuary of T or C, Inc. (Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. as of 2004) until his recent retirement. He was a former member of the Bethesda Lodge No 64 A.F.&A.M.; the T or C Lion’s Club; as well as serving on the Sierra Vista Hospital Board and FIESTA, Inc. for many years. He loved his work and was passionate about the community that welcomed his family to serve their families. He was most content sitting in his backyard, feeding the birds and watching the grass grow. Michael was proud of his daughter, who did everything right, and his son who followed in his footsteps. Michael leaves behind his wife, Carol (Arvas); daughter, April Cross; son, William “Bill” Kirikos; his brother, Christ W. Kirikos; sister, Maria Post; many nieces and nephews; and cousins – Bill Capels, Gus Capels, Richard Auld and Jim Bruskas. He will also be missed by his staff, Doris, Rebecca and Alan who he enjoyed sharing life experiences with each morning at the staff meeting and Cemetery Crew, Placido and Santiago who all were his best friends as well. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Georgia Kirikos; a brother, Gus Kirikos; a sister, Irene Harte; two uncles, Bill Kirikos and William Capels and two nieces, Lisa and Allyson. Services will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Dudley Bristow officiating and Eulogy by Mark Filosa. Private Interment will be held in the Hot Springs Cemetery. Michael was a supporter of many charities, in lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the New Mexico State Veterans Home Patient Fund or to your favorite charity. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:11:32 AM
Sunset: 06:38:39 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NW @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:17 AM
Sunset: 06:37:25 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:13:03 AM
Sunset: 06:36:11 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:13:49 AM
Sunset: 06:34:59 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NNE @ 14mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:14:36 AM
Sunset: 06:33:47 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:15:23 AM
Sunset: 06:32:36 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:16:10 AM
Sunset: 06:31:26 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.