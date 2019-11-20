Bradford Kinne passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born October 14, 1952. He was a proud Marine and for over 20 years. He worked as a substance abuse counselor at the VA Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. When he retired from the VA Hospital he opened "Seek Books," a second hand science fiction bookstore that had many fans. Brad truly retired to Truth or Consequences in 2014 and enjoyed fishing, reading and rock hounding, but still found time to watch his beloved Red Sox. Brad had a gruff exterior, a heart of gold, and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his partner, Katherine Schneider; his three maternal half brothers: Michael, John and Charles Tolson; and his maternal half sister, Carol Rice. A Private Service will be held.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.