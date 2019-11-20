Bradford Kinne passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 after a four-year battle with cancer. He was born October 14, 1952. He was a proud Marine and for over 20 years. He worked as a substance abuse counselor at the VA Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. When he retired from the VA Hospital he opened "Seek Books," a second hand science fiction bookstore that had many fans. Brad truly retired to Truth or Consequences in 2014 and enjoyed fishing, reading and rock hounding, but still found time to watch his beloved Red Sox. Brad had a gruff exterior, a heart of gold, and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his partner, Katherine Schneider; his three maternal half brothers: Michael, John and Charles Tolson; and his maternal half sister, Carol Rice. A Private Service will be held.
