Kevin Brady Clem passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on August 18, 2022, at the age of 62. Kevin was born in Marquette, Michigan and lived in many places throughout his life, including Saginaw, Cadillac, Escanaba, and Flint, Michigan, before moving west to Colorado and New Mexico.
Kevin worked a variety of jobs throughout his life: pizza chef, US Forest Service, Schwan’s Food Service, New Mexico State Parks, Clare County Sheriff, Rental Yard, Great America Amusement Park, heavy equipment mechanic in a gold mine, and a cleaning service, before he eventually settled into a career as a dietician at the local hospital. Then, over the past few years, Kevin dedicated himself to providing full-time care for his beloved wife, Carol, who is battling terminal illness.
All these jobs and experiences provided Kevin with many skills, and he could fix or build just about anything. He enjoyed cooking and was an accomplished amateur chef. He also loved to fish and hunt, especially for elk.
Kevin was always slow to anger and quick to laugh. He was a patient, kind, and loving man. He always had a smile and never hesitated to help a friend, family member or even a stranger.
Kevin was succeeded in death by his parents, Jim and Betty.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; three children: Brandon, Erik and Tyana; siblings: James, Laurie and Jenny; and his nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
