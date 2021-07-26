Ronald Michael Kendzierski, 79, died on Monday, July 19, 2021. He was born on January 14, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Edward Kendzierski and Ann (Piszczek) Kendzierski.
Ronald was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy during the Bay of Pigs War. He was a teacher and counselor before retiring in 2000. He and his wife, Patricia, have been wintering in Sierra County from Michigan since 2015. Ronald was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the Lions Club. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed collecting guns, fishing, and boating.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Kendzierski; children – Ronald Johnson (Sue) and Scott Kendzierski (Melissa); grandchildren – Michael Galean Kendzierski and Mason Liam Kendzierski; and brother, Daniel Kendzierski of California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ann Kenzierski.
A Prayer Vigil will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Mass officiated by Rev. Michael Williams.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
