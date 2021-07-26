Merlein “Snooky” Keller, June 11, 1930 ~ March 27, 2021
Memorial Service Update: Services for Merlein will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. at Fellowship Alliance Church (1601 E. 6th Avenue T. or C., NM 87901). Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
