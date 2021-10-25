Ronald Kelch, 41, passed away Oct. 15, 2021 after a long illness. Ronald graduated from Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, NM, and served honorably in the US Navy.
He leaves behind parents Tim and Pam Davis (Alamogordo, NM) and Rufus and Debbie Kelch (Hillsboro, NM). Sisters Bridgett Kelch (Alamogordo, NM), Sarah Summers (Dean) (Garfield, NM), Rebecca Matthews (TorC, NM), Hannah (Tom) Matthews (Las Cruces, NM) and Tammy (Howard) Hom (Lewisville, TX). Brothers William (Jennifer) Davis (Frisco, TX) and Jeff (Diane) Davis (Bournemouth, England). Daughter Karson Whitaker (VA). Godparents Bob and Bonnie Miller (Mimbres, NM). Close friends Jim and Sarah Schloss, Suffolk, VA. Aunt Debby Turner (TorC, NM) and Uncle Skip West (Alamogordo, NM). Special “brother” Thomas Lathem (NC).
His great sense of humor, passion for anything with an engine and love for the great outdoors endeared him to many. We will always carry him in our hearts.
At Ronald’s request, cremation will take place. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alamogordo Home Health Care and Hospice – our angels.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.