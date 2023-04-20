Clara Mae Kear, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was born November 28, 1937 in Aztec, New Mexico to Willard and Mary Howe.
Clara held many jobs throughout her life, she was a seamstress, cook, senior companion, and she loved helping run her husband’s business, Cliff’s Locksmith and Repairs. In her free time, Clara enjoyed her many hobbies, she loved to travel, camp, sew, crochet, and spend time with her family and many grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Jacque White (Dick), Amy Portillo (John Curtis), Clifford Kear, Jr. (Christine), and Sarah Harrington (Michael); grandchildren: Alice Grant (Ed Gibbons), Chris Lawyer (Beverly), Michael Lawyer (Melissa), Nick White (Edwin), Luann Shult (Ryan), Cooper Kear, Danielle Portillo (Les Huffman), Jolene Palacios, Adrian Palacios, Marisa Harrington, and Ryan Harrington; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, Bernard Sanchez and David Sanchez; and sisters-in-law, Betty Jones and Susan Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Kear; her sister, Wanda Hunt; brother, Gene Bird; grandson, Trevor White; her parents, Willard and Mary Howe; and an infant daughter.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial message please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
