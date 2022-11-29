Frank James Kapela, a dedicated and loving husband, father, and friend, was called home to be with God, on Sunday, November 20, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Frank was born to Frank and Louise (Kluczynski) Kapela in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Patterson Park High School before enlisting in the US Air Force. He proudly served in the Air Force, where they moved him to Kirtland AFB. It was in Albuquerque, Frank settled, starting his career and his family. Frank was a Master Machinist, retiring after 30 years, as a Branch Chief of the Research and Development Shops for the Department of Defense. He enjoyed model building, gun smithing, and restoring old cars, trucks and motorcycles. He Loved Corvettes! He was a true lake lover- relishing every moment he could spend camping on the beach, boating and sailing and enjoying time with his family. He loved the many trips to Mexico with Barbara. He was a loyal member of the American Legion, Post #44 and the Moose Lodge #2050. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Ann Kapela; his sons- Kenneth Kapela and Jeff Kapela and wife, Silke; siblings: Betty Cobb of Newport Beach, CA, Janet Ross of Westchester, PA, and Michael Kapela of Baltimore, MD; 3 grandchildren: Kira Kapela, Logan Kapela, and Jasmine Otte; and 1 great-granddaughter, Sylvie Otte. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Joseph Kapela and Louise Mary Kapela; and his brother, Robert Louis Kapela. A Memorial Service in Frank’s honor will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be announced at the American Legion at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
