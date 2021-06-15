Andra Elaine (Lambert) Justice of Caballo, NM passed away on February 3, 2021 while visiting family in Southeast Tennessee. Born on January 4, 1945 in Brady, TX to Carl and Lilly Lambert, she spent the first few years of her life in Sanderson Texas. Her school years were lived out in Big Spring, TX. While living here she met and married Lehman G. Justice, her life partner for 50 years.
After her marriage to Lehman, she attended Howard County Community College and received her License Vocational Nursing degree. She worked as an LVN in Big Spring until her family relocated to Mission Texas.
While in Big Spring all four of her children were born, Charles, Bill, Judy and Kenneth. Once she relocated to South Texas, she attended Pan American University, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing. Andra was then employed as, what she called “a paperwork nurse” from this time until her retirement in 1993 while in El Paso, Texas.
Retirement brought a season of mountain living in Ruidoso and Capitan New Mexico. From there she and her husband, Lehman, moved to Caballo, NM where they enjoyed a beautiful view of Caballo Lake together from their front porch.
Andra was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lilly Lambert, and her sisters Cathy Beebe and Judy Hon. She is survived by her husband, Lehman G. Justice, her sons and daughter and their spouses, Charles Justice of Arrey, New Mexico, Bill and Sherri Justice of Yuma Arizona, Judy and Rich Kramer of Cleveland, TN and Kenneth and Kelly Justice of Las Cruces, NM, twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.