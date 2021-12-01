Ida Baca Jones, 87, a lifelong resident of Truth or Consequences, died on Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was born on May 12, 1934 in Chloride, NM to Frumencio and Petra Gurulé Baca.
Ida was a hard worker, she worked as a housekeeper at the Sierra Health Care Center and also in private homes. She enjoyed working in her yard tending to her roses. She created many beautiful items embroidering and crocheting. Fishing was one of her favorite pass times and she loved to win at playing poker. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. And she adored her fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frumencio Baca; mother, Petra Tapia; step-father, Juan Tapia; husband, Charles Jones; brothers – Jose Baca, Elias Baca, David Baca, and Rafael Baca; as well as 3/grandsons – Vernon Widner, Christopher Widner, and Frank Brewer. Survivors include her children – Sandra Widner, Loretta Castillo and husband, Rigo, Leon Hall, and John Adler and wife, Mona; grandchildren – Ida Frances Brewer, Jessica Brewer, Victoria Widner, Crystal Walton, Tabitha Adler, Brandon Adler, and John Charles Adler; Glen Brewer, Alexis Brewer, Rehanna Salgado, Staten Castillo, Petra Brewer, Oshi Castillo, Heidyn Alexander, Payton Ryan, Leo Brewer, Bryleigh Castillo, Addy Castillo, and Bryson Castillo; and great-great-grandson, Imari Lee Smith.
A Prayer Vigil will be recited on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church led by Chaplain Alfred Gutierrez. The Funeral Mass will follow with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Inurnment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
