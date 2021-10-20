Dorothy Joan Johnson, 91, died at Sierra Health Care Center, Truth or Consequences, NM on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Joan was born October, 20, 1929 in Hartshorne Oklahoma (Pittsburg County) to Charles Estell Guyton and Corena Bambeck. She spent her childhood years in Arkansas, then moved to Pomona, California around age 7, where she attended Pomona High School and later Pomona College in Claremont, California. She met and married George Stringfellow and together they moved to San Diego. She continued her school education until she received her teaching degree. Joan went on to teach 2nd grade for many years in San Diego, California. Her second husband, Daniel Johnson, was a carpenter, who built a boat which they lived on for years until they built a house in Melbourne, Arkansas where she stayed until she moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico in 2016. She was a member of the San Diego Education Association, a past president of the Silver Gate Yacht Club (Silverettes), a member of the Melbourne Arkansas Women’s Club, the Melbourne Community Orchestra and the Rosebud Extension Club in Melbourne. She loved music and played violin into her late 80’s. She sang in the church choir in Melbourne. She was also a Ham Radio operator and had her lifetime operator’s license. She could still recite morse code when she was 90! Joan leaves behind three children: Stanley Stringfellow, of San Diego, CA; Virginia and George Lee of Elephant Butte, NM; and Greg Stringfellow, of San Diego, CA; as well as 5 grandchildren: Christopher and Yoshie Lee, Jeremy and Pamela Lee, Gabriel and KaLee Lee, Michael John Stringfellow and Jimmy Stringfellow; 9 great grandchildren; and sister, Nina and husband, Richard (Bud) Johnston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Corena Guyton; her brother, Wayne Guyton; her husband, Daniel Johnson; and one grandchild Nicholas Lee. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
