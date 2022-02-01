Timothy “Timmy” S. Johnson was born in Truth or Consequences, NM on July 27, 1983, to Mickey Johnson and Roxanne Zagorski. He was raised by Roxanne and Tim Zagorski and passed away on January 30, 2022, in El Paso, TX. He is survived by his parents, Tim and Roxanne Zagorski; sister, Niki Stultz and family; brothers: Michael Johnson and family, Jeremiah Johnson and family, Anthony Zagorski and family; his little BIG sister Ashlee Zagorski and family; and his chosen brother, Bradley Troxel and family; grandmother, Hazel Johnson; as well as his soulmate, Rebecca Gentry and their son. He is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, friends and brothers and sisters from his Red, Gold and Blue families.
Timmy was a Volunteer Firefighter with the Truth or Consequences Fire Dept for 18 years. He has been employed by Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority (SCRDA) as a 911 Dispatcher since 2012, worked for the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) as the lead Deputy Medical Investigator for Sierra County, assisted at Kirikos Family Funeral Home and was also a past Reserve Police Officer for the Truth or Consequences Police Dept. He loved his family and would spend hours playing video games with his family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his “Spare Time” as if he really had any. Timmy would often spend time with his nieces and nephews shopping, teaching them to drive and spoiling them to no end. He loved the Ghostbusters and collected everything he could get his hands on and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Most of you are not aware that many years ago, Timmy was in several pageants and won the Mr. Handsome pageant. He would travel to these pageants with his Nana and family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Imogene Fletcher; biological father, Harry M. Johnson; grandfather, Wayne Johnson, Sr.; and uncle, Henry Johnson. Timmy will be deeply missed by all of us, and this is not good-bye, but we’ll see you again.
Services will begin with a Visitation on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Ralph Edward’s Civic Center Auditorium (400 W. 4 th Ave. Truth or Consequences, NM 87901) with Pastor Joe Byers officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
