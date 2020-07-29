The Gentle Cowboy left his earthly home July 23, 2020 in Idaho.
Charlie J, as most of us who knew him called him, leaves behind daughters: Sue of Idaho and Sharon of Texas; and two grandchildren: Riley and Sarah. They were the apples of his eyes. Charlie was extremely proud of his “girls” and those grandbabies.
Charlie Johnson loved his country music, he was raised in Texas around the Duncan Boys and loved good ole’ Texas music. He was born June 5, 1937 in Dublin, TX. He retired from South Western Bell in El Paso, TX and moved to Caballo, NM.
He had many special friends here in the Valley, and several “white women” as he called them. Special mention of his friends: Connie Bass, Pat and Jr. Mackey, Robert Lara, his “sorry friend” Henry Varela, Pat and Gary Steele, Harold Sheppard, Harry Reed and special adopted son, Alan Gillespie. So many others not mentioned, but all his New Mexico family.
There will be no services, as Charlie wanted his body donated to cancer research in Texas. He fought the battle with cancer and hoped doctors could learn from the experimental treatment that has gone on to help many with cancer.
Any donations can be made in Charlie’s name to Cowboys for Cancer Research.
He loved little kids and always had candy for them. He roamed the mountains, hills and valleys of our great land. But was always a gentleman. He believed in God, respect for our Country and he loved his music, cold Coors beer and front porch sitting.
We love you Charlie. Ride with angels.
