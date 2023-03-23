Fredrick Donald “Don” Johnson was born June 5th, 1954 in Raton, New Mexico and passed away February 17, 2023 in Lubbock, Texas after a serious illness.
Don was a dozer operator and had skills in well drilling and many other handy talents. He worked in Washington State as part of the cleanup crews after the Mt. St. Helen’s eruption. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and like all fishermen, enjoyed telling and hearing a good story. He was active in the local VFW.
Don married Ola Jo “Jody” nee Ladd, March 20, 2015 in Truth or Consequences, NM.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James (Jim) and Jean (nee Terry) Johnson; and his brothers, Terry R. and Jess W. Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Ola Jo; his mother-in-law, Sammie Weatherford; his children, Katie L. Landon and William Johnson; his step-children, Billy Weatherford and Jason Grant; as well as his sister-in-laws, Joanne L. Johnson (nee Zimmel) and Darlene L. Johnson (nee Langstaff).
A Memorial Service will be held April 5, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Post in Elephant Butte, NM.
