So… I was born. I blinked and it was over, apparently. I have passed, everyone told me it would happen, it’s simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. Once again, I didn’t get things my way. Although a less than average life span, I did what I wanted, when I wanted, learned what I wanted, loved who I wanted… at every possible chance I got. I laughed at the worse time possible; I think I was pretty nice, despite being the rebel, oddball out, the outcast.
What did they know about me anyway? I loved my family, and cared for them, through the good and the bad times… I did my best! Many things in my life seemed of little significance, then, took on a greater importance as I got older, the memories I’m taking with me now are so precious and have more value than all the gold and silver. These treasures that are irreplaceable will go with me wherever my journey takes me. So, in the end, remember to follow your heart, and make something amazing out of your life. Oh, and never stop smiling…
If you want, you can look for me in the late spring winds or in the evening sunset or in the summer monsoons or as the sun warms your face or even amongst the butterflies, you know I will be there in one form or another. So, I’ll leave you with this. Please don’t cry because I have left, instead be happy that I was here.
Today I’m dancing and I am happy. Jonathan Wesley Johnson, aka Father, Son, Dad, Papa, John, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, John John, Johnny Boy, Wesley, Pops, Great-Grandson, Husband, Private Officer Johnson and many, many more.
Born on September 19, 1964 in Long Beach, California, passed on June 15, 2020 in Truth or Consequences, NM at his home.
John served in the U.S. Army, was an expert ribbon in rifle, and worked as a M1 Abrams tank mechanic. Loved spending time with his girls, enjoyed working on cars, camping, fishing, and giving a helping hand whenever he could. Very compassionate, heartfelt and caring, just don’t piss him off. He worked as a diesel mechanic for 30+ years. It was more of a passion and not so much work.
Survivors include his mother, Kathy Martin, daughter of Guy Martin and Ada Cory; father, Jonathan Keithly, son of Raymond Keithly and Jerrie Ward Hodges; brothers: Paul Keithly and Jeff and Jermany Johnson; sisters: Jennifer Green-Johnson, Sarah Maciel, and Jeannette Wolpink; daughters: Jamie Johnson and Amber Johnson Holguin; granddaughters: Galaxie and Catalina Holguin; and many more family members not mentioned.
A potluck Memorial Celebration Service will be held in my honor on July 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. next to the Sierra County Fairgrounds. Come join us if you would like to attend to pay your respects.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
