It is with profound sadness that the family of Jacob D. Jirón, share his passing on October 27, 2020. Jacob was born on July 16, 1943 in Española, NM.
Jacob was a proud and loving son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.
Jacob served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany and received an honorable discharge in 1970 with an SP4 ranking.
After serving his country, Jacob immersed himself into furthering his education. He received a BA and Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from UCSD, and a Degree of Candidate in Philosophy of History (PhD) from UCSD in 1977. Jacob was named to the UCSD Dean’s Honor List throughout his years there.
Through Jacob’s love of learning and teaching, he found his call to become an educator. He was a professor at UCSD. Jacob’s inner spirit and soul were unleashed as a self-taught artist, painter, woodcarver, and writer of poetry. This is where Jacob found good thoughts, inspiration, love, and peace. Jacob lived the past 20 years in Truth or Consequences, NM where he made many friends who were family to him. He became a member of the local art community there, where he experienced many moments of joy and friendship.
Jacob loved nature, fishing, camping, hiking, and camping. He loved music, old movies, the History Channel, popcorn, New Mexico chile, and New Mexico itself!
Jacob was raised a Catholic but chose to live his adult life following Buddhist ideals, where he found a connection to their practices and teachings. Anyone who knew Jacob knew he was a servant to lifelong leaning, a Buddhist teaching that deeply resonated with him. Jacob believed that suffering, aging, dissatisfaction, illness, and even death are important parts of living, and each only held as much power as one gives to them. These Buddhist’s beliefs not only allowed Jacob to feel peace, but confidence when his health took a turn.
Jacob is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Benigna Jirón; his son, Daniel Jirón; and his maternal grandmother, Elvira (Vera) Romero, whom he adored and spent countless summers with as a child.
He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Houllion, of San Diego, CA; sisters: Yolanda Ferrez of San Diego, CA, Mary Frances Romero (Julian) of Cuyamungue, and Louise Jirón-Lopez of Albuquerque; daughter-in-law, Jerris Jirón; granddaughters: Anjel, Danielle, and Monique; great-grandchildren: Dominique and RJ, all of San Diego, CA. His confidant, his right-hand friend and guardian angel, David Crader of Truth or Consequences, NM, also survives Jacob.
Per Jacob’s wishes, no services were held; a private family burial took place. Please remember Jacob with a prayer from your hearts. Special thank you to the staff at Albuquerque Rehabilitation Center/Genesis for the care, respect, and dignity they provided for Jacob these past 10 months, to Ambercare Hospice Services, especially to Kay Bird, to the Veterans Administration of Albuquerque, NM, and Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.