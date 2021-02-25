Bradley Joseph Jeffers, 54, a longtime resident of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, fought his last battle Friday, February 12, 2021. He was born in Danville, Illinois to Paul and Carol (Ruggles) Jeffers.
Brad had a true passion for auto mechanics, spending much of his time under the hood alongside his dad and younger brother. He loved fixing cars and ultimately made a career out of it.
In his spare time, Brad was an avid fan of both NASCAR and WWE. He loved football and spending time with his family, especially his nieces, nephews and his best friend, David Mecca.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Carol Jeffers; paternal grandparents: Clyde and Agnes Jeffers; maternal grandparents: Guy and Anne Ruggles, Ruth Ruggles; and great-nephew, Sergio Luis Cervantes.
He is survived by his sister, Paula Jeffers; brother, Bryan Jeffers and his wife, Denise; nephews: Shane Jeffers (Michael), Anthony Aragon, and Chadd Jeffers; nieces: Rebbecca Jeffers (Matt), Alyissa Jeffers (Jacob), Ashley Aragon, and Alexis Aragon; great-nephew, Samuel Cervantes and great-niece, Asynja Aragon.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
