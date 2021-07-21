Miss Sylvia Ann Armijo Janssens, 56, of Las Cruces went home to be with Our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born March 29, 1965 in Truth or Consequences, NM to Lora Ortega Armijo and Lorenzo “Sonny” Armijo. She was a beloved daughter, a kind sister, a loving mother, a giving aunt, a playful grandmother, and a beautiful fun-loving cousin. Sylvia was preceded in death by her son, Aaron Janssens. She is survived by her parents: Lora Armijo Griego (Laurence) and Lorenzo “Sonny” Armijo (Connie); brothers: Robert Armijo and Paul Armijo (Yvette); her children: Jonathan Cochran (Emily), Andrew Cochran (Vicki) and Julia Fritz (Josh); grandchildren: Jade Janssens, Weiland Cochran, Dylan Cochran, Swayzee Cochran, Keira Cochran, Knox Cochran, Aiden Fritz and Ava Fritz; and nieces and nephews: Mariah Armijo, Dominic Armijo and Gabriel Armijo. Serving as casket bearers will be, Darwin Sullivan, Jeff Sullivan, Gabriel Armijo, Bobby Reyes, Junior Reyes, and Gil Avelar. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Michael Martinez and Jerry McLaughlin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends for a reception at the VFW, Post 1389 in Elephant Butte, from 12:00 – 3:00P.M. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
