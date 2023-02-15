Dicketa "Fern" James - January 7, 1929 to January 19, 2023
Fern lived a long & full life that was full of love. She was born in Silvercliff, Colorado to Richard and Roxie Huffman. She loved to sew, travel and talk about her family. She went on several cruises around the country, with her last trip being to the Panama Canal a few years ago, which she enjoyed and talked about a lot!
She was preceded in death by her sister and brothers: Grace Woolf, Robert, Leslie and Kenneth Huffman; 2 husbands- Lowell Woolf and Ben James; and daughter, Jessie James. She is survived by her son- Travis Woolf; daughters: Gloria Toney and Jackie Barker; 4/Grandchildren; 3/great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Please join us in celebrating Fern’s life on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home (303 N. Cedar Street T. or C., NM 87901) Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
