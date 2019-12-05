Shirley Mae James, 70, a resident of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at Mt. View Medical Center in Las Cruces. Shirley was born to Roy Lee Beck and Betty L. (Stanley) Beck on February 27, 1949 in Hot Springs, NM.
She was a loving sister, mother and grandmother.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall James; her parents; her granddaughter, Mariah Kinnan; and her sister, Billie Maxine Beck.
She is survived by her sons: David P. Kinnan, Donald J. Kinnan and Jeremiah Keith James; her siblings: Roy Dean Beck, Lonnie Del Beck and Anna Lee Henderson; and five grandchildren: Austin, Dalton, Angela, Lillian and Joslyn.
She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. and Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 Cedar, T-or-C, NM, 575-894-2574. For online memorial message please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.