William C. Jackson, “Will”, was born February 28, 1951 in Billings, Montana and passed on December 20, 2021 in Truth or Consequences, NM.
Will finally found home and a community he wanted to be surrounded by. During his many life adventures, Will served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany, where he served as a mechanic engineer. After serving his four years, he ventured to many trades including gold prospecting and carpentry. He had many aspirations but greatly desired to be the CEO of a global company. His recent venture was the Blue Star Project, which was intended to be a charity project in T-or-C, NM.
Will had a very captivating personality and a witty sense of humor, and was known to be quite the character.
Will was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Ellen; and a brother, Jeff.
Will is survived by his brother, Vincent Schaff; sister, Stephanie Hoselton; and daughters: Melissa Inman, Jacklyn Jackson, Julie Jackson.
Services will be held at the VA National Cemetery in Helena, MT at a later time.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Desert Haven Animal Refuge, 575-894-1694.
Thank you to the community for giving our father the blessings of his place to call home.
