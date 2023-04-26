Zelma Iorio-Stone 78 of Truth or Consequences went to be with her lord and savior April 20, 2023. She passed peacefully at home with her sister by her side. Zelma was born to Ramona Miranda-Stone and Frank (DOC) Stone on August 17, 1944. Zelma was preceded in death by both parents, her brothers, Frank Stone, and Stanley Stone. She leaves behind her Sister Dora Tyree of Williamsburg, Nephews Dino (Teri) Cates, and Bryan (Kelly) Stone. Nieces Tina (Jon) Cates-Ortega, Shellie Cates, and Amy Rice. Also many great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Zelma graduated from Hot Springs High School and went on to attend college at Western New Mexico University as well as UNM. She spent three years teaching elementary school in Las Cruces before coming back to Sierra County. Zelma spent 35 years working for Southwest Counseling after retiring she went to work for the Sierra Economic Development Organization. Zelma spent much of her time from a young age volunteering for many organizations. She started at age 17 with Sierra Santa’s. Zelma had a great love of music she helped with the New Mexico Old Time Fiddlers Association. She loved taking her niece and friends dancing on Saturday nights. She was inducted into the Old Time Fiddlers Association in 2013. Zelma loved to cook and would never let anyone go hungry. She loved spending time with friends and family. Although she had no children of her own, she shared her sisters playing a second mother role to her nieces, and nephews. Zelma was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on May 5th, 2023, at 10am. There will be a potluck to follow immediately after in the parish hall.
