A gentle heart stopped beating when Lindsey Huston-Dean, 36, loving mother, daughter and wife, passed away unexpectantly on July 15, 2020 at her home in High Rolls, NM.
Lindsey attended Manzano High School in Albuquerque and graduated from Hot Springs High School in Truth or Consequences in 2001. She then went on to obtain her Associates and Bachelors Degrees from Western New Mexico University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She was starting on her Masters at the time of her death.
Lindsey was affectionately known to many as “Sarge” from her years of service as a Detention Officer in Sierra and Pottawatomie counties. She later worked as a Judicial Specialist II for the Sierra County Seventh Judicial District Court.
Lindsey was an avid fisherman and bowler. She loved the outdoors; hiking and rock hounding had become a favorite family pastime after moving to High Rolls from Elephant Butte, NM.
Lindsey accomplished many things in her brief time on this earth. But her greatest accomplishments were her three sons, Constantine, Charles and Christopher, and she loved them dearly.
Lindsey was preceded in death by her infant son, Christopher, on January 5, 2020.
She is survived by her sons, Constantine and Charles, husband Christopher Dean, several aunts, uncles and cousins, scores of friends, and her parents Michael and Susan Huston, who loved her beyond words.
God speed Lindsey, you were the best!
