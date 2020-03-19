Monica Lindberg Hunt died in her sleep on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in her home in Truth or Consequences, N.M. She was 75 years old.
Monica was born in Europe on May 23, 1944 during World War II. She was adopted by Karl Helge and Maria Eleonora Lindberg in Stockholm, Sweden.
In 1966, she married Acar Mehmet Caner, and together they had three sons: Ergun (1966), Mark Erdem (1968) and Emir Fethi (1970).
Together with Monica’s adopted mother, the family moved to the United States and settled in central Ohio. After her divorce, Monica met and married Jim Hunt in 1990. He was the love of her life for the next 30 years, until her death. Jim and Monica lived in Truth or Consequences for over 20 years.
Monica leaves behind her husband; three sons; three daughters-in-law: Carman Mayberry Caner, Hana Titerova Caner and Tricia McClaskey Caner; and six grandchildren: Mark Anthony Caner, John Mark Caner, Kelsey Marie Caner, Daniela Marie Caner, Drake Ergun Caner and Anna Elizabeth Caner.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Braxton Paige Caner.
Services were held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, with Pastor Dudley Bristow officiating. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Praying for God’s peace that passes all understanding during this difficult time. Kevin & Hannah Garrison
She must have been a wonderful mother to raise 3 fine sons. Maureen Black Hutchison
Dr. Caner and family,
I’m so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. My many thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of sorrow. May your many wonderful memories give you peace and comfort!
