Rick, a resident of Elephant Butte, NM, passed peacefully on 1/20/21. He will be greatly missed by his wife (Barb), siblings (Pat, Deb, Mark, Jody), and by an abundance of family and friends. He will be remembered for his easy-going, fun-loving personality, his zest for adventure, and his infectious smile.
His spirit will live on through others by way of organ donation. Due to Covid-19, services are pending.
