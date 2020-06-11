John Segoviano Huerta, Sr., 76, died on June 5, 2020 in Truth or Consequences, NM after a long-standing illness. John was born May 6, 1944 in Artesia, NM – a small oil/farming town, where he worked from a young age picking crops with his family and doing yard work.
As a teenager, he was a pharmacy deliveryman. He then studied to be an LPN in a nearby town. He moved to Albuquerque with his family and worked in a couple of hospitals. He studied to be a Respiratory Therapist and worked at the VA Medical Center for 32 years, retiring at age 52. He then worked at the Lovelace Journal Center and retired again at 65. Albuquerque was his home for 47 years before retiring to T-or-C where he could enjoy his favorite hobby of fishing at the lakes and rivers.
John was a member and elder at his church – Christian Fellowship Church for 21 years. John was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and led many friends and family to the saving knowledge of Christ. He was a member of New Hope Revival Church in T-or-C for the rest of his life. He and his wife, Nancy, did 20 years of marriage ministry in Albuquerque and several years in T-or-C. He went on three mission trips to Mexico with his daughter, Brittney, and journeyed to the Philippines on two extended trips to build churches and further the kingdom of Christ. He said his greatest accomplishment was knowing Jesus Christ.
John was an excellent fisherman and a fisher of men, and he gave God all the glory. He loved God and all his family as well. John is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Lee Huerta, of T-or-C; children: Jonathan Huerta of Albuquerque, NM, Brittney (Andrew) Herpolshemier of Rio Rancho, NM, Jerome (Julia) Huerta of Show Low, AZ, and Mark (Julie) Huerta of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren: Haley and Oliver Herpolshemier, Vanessa (Alex) Lucero, Mariah Huerta and fiancée, Nico Taylor, Alysha Huerta, Alexa Huerta, Auston (Liz) Huerta, Kolton Huerta and Markus Huerta; three great granddaughters: Izzy, Aurora and Adelaide; sisters: Sally (David) Carrasco, Angie (Sammy) Martinez, Betty(Jimmy) Hernandez, Corina (Dale) Gurrola and Gracie (Daniel) Tesillo; numerous nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews, most of Artesia, NM.
He was proceeded in death by his sons: Michael John Huerta and John S. (Mico) Huerta Jr.; his beloved Abuelita Isabel; parents: Manuel and Dolores (Lola) Huerta; siblings: Ben Huerta, Chilo Huerta, Manual (Junior) Huerta, Henry Huerta, and Helen Huerta; five paternal Uncles: Cruz, Lupe, Wedo/Cecilio, Frank, and Augustine; and two Aunts, Trini Vasquez, Pabla Padilla.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Hope Revival Church (800 E. Third Ave., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901). A reception will follow. For further information call (505) 331-8514.
Thanks to the folks at Sierra Home Health and Hospice. Also a special thanks to New Hope Revival Church family and friends for all the support they have provided.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
