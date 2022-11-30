Nancy F. Howell, age 92, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, died peacefully with family by her side on Monday, November 28, 2022, after a brief illness. She graduated from Clearfield High School in Pennsylvania. She married Floyd D. Howell II in 1948. They were married for 52 years until his death in 2000. During her life she had careers in bookkeeping, insurance, and real estate, as well as being a wonderful mother to four children. She was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years. In 1975, Floyd and Nancy retired to Arrey, New Mexico, then later moved to Texas. Nancy moved to Santa Fe, N.M. in 2014.
Nancy was a cradle Methodist and later was confirmed in the Episcopal Church serving churches in Odessa, Texas and Santa Fe, New Mexico as a member of the Vestry, ECW, and Holy Faith Guild. Nancy was a graduate of the Education For Ministry Program.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gretchen Flegal, sisters, Barbara Englehart and Gretchen St. Amend, sons Floyd D. Howell III and William M. Howell, and grandson Carlos Maez.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Patricia L. Miller (Tim) of Crestline, Ohio, and Penni Howell Chambers (Charles) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, her daughter-in-law, Mercy Howell, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico as well as 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Holy Family Episcopal Church in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Sunday December 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. with The Reverend Corinne Hodges officiating. Service will be live streamed at www.holyfamilysantafe.org. Committal will take place at a later date in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the organization of your choice in her memory.
