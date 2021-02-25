William M. “Billy” Howell went home to be with our Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021, after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. His final days were spent at La Posada Hospice in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Billy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend who will be missed, dearly, by his colleagues and all who knew him.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Howell; and his brother, Floyd Howell, III (Butch).
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mercy; his mother, Nancy Howell; his biological son, Phillip Douglas Howell; his two stepsons: Mario C. Maez and Juan Carlos Maez; by three grandsons; his sisters: Patti Howell Miller (Tim) of Crestline, Ohio, and Penni Howell Chambers (Charles) of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Also surviving him are countless cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a multitude of friends.
Bill spent many years as Owner/President/Qualifying Broker for Howell Associates, Inc. Real Estate. He believed in community service and served as a member of the Board of Realtors. Bill was a staunch supporter of a variety of Police Associations. He rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers and would never turn down a round of golf with his friend and best man at his wedding, Leroy Bierner.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
