Wyle “Dean” Howell, 83, a loving husband, brother, uncle, cousin and grandfather, and 41-year resident of Truth or Consequences, died on December 8, 2021. Wyle was born in Moriarty, NM, to James Oscar Howell and Beulah Irene (Shaddy) Howell. He served in the Army and lived in Utah before moving to Truth or Consequences. He was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge and loved to spend time welding, doing leatherwork, fishing, and dancing. Wyle had many friends who he loved spending time with and visiting.
Wyle is survived by his wife of 60 years, Katherine S. Howell, and his son, Wyle Dwayne Howell (Carmen); siblings: Wayne Howell DVM (Karen) of Tolar, TX, Roger “Cotton” Howell (Corolyn) of Granbury, TX; nieces and nephews: Shad Howell (Charlotte) & children, Lorrie Wallace (Toby) & children, Shawn Howell (Margaret) & children, Dave Sanford (Kizzy) & son, Katy Holloway (Hal) & daughter, Tammy Lane (Bobby) & children, Tanya Cole (Greg) & children, Curtis Reed & children, and Sharon Sanders & children; brother-in-law Larry Reed (Gloria) of Truth or Consequences; grandson, Dory J. Muncy; great-granddaughter, Ashley Muncy; along with numerous cousins. Wyle was truly loved and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Beulah Irene (Shaddy) and James Oscar Howell, son Justin Wade Howell and sister Ann Doty.
Services will begin with a visitation on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 5:00 -7:00 P.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Michael Williams and Deacon Roger “Cotton” Howell officiating. There will be a meal at the family residence following for immediate family and pallbearers only. Please send condolences to P.O. Box 3654 T. or C., NM 87901. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
