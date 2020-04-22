Katherine Agnus Howe, 72, passed away on March 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico after a long illness. She was born February 18, 1948 to Jack Leslie Sinclair and Ruby Honeycutt Sinclair in Davenport, Iowa.
She married Nicholas Howe on June 14, 1975 in Oak Harbor, Washington.
Katherine was a member of the Navy Armed Service for six years from 1974-1980 with a rank of Second-Class Disbursing Clerk, and then worked for McDonald’s of Williamsburg, IA for 24 years before retiring. She was a member of the American Legion Post #44, the Pink Ladies of Sierra Vista Hospital and the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Howe of Elephant Butte, NM; sons: Shane Howe of Marengo, IA and Jerod Howe of Elephant Butte, NM; granddaughters: Tiah Howe of Blairstown, IA, Madison Howe of Blairstown, IA and Abigail Howe of Blairstown, IA; grandson, Hunter Howe of Blairstown, IA; and brother, Jack Sinclair of Marengo, IA.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was always helping people, no matter who they were or what they needed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.