Hatty Hopkins was born on September 17, 1927 in Freesoil, Michigan. She passed away on August 2, 2022 at the Sierra Health Care Center. Hatty lived in Michigan until 1979 and after several visits to Truth or Consequences, she and her husband Guy Hopkins retired here and did many things in the community. For about 4 years she owned Hatty’s Café, then went on to volunteer with the senior center. She loved the Fiestas and would enter the hat and costume contests, winning a few of them.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Engelman; her second husband, Guy Hopkins; her long-time companion, William Smith; her son, Robert Engelman, Jr.; and her granddaughter, Marsha Engelman.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Briggs (Darrell Briggs); her grandchildren: Timothy D. Briggs and David M. Briggs; great grandchildren: Amanda Smith, Deylah Briggs, and Timothy J. Briggs. She also leaves behind many friends at the VFW to whom we are thankful and a dear friend, Yoshie Dumont.
Cremation has taken place and no services will take place as per Hatty’s wishes. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.