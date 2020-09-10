Shairlee Hopkins, loving wife and mother of three, a resident of Caballo, New Mexico, went to be with the Our Lord at the age of 80. Shairlee Waldrop was born November 3, 1939 in Springer, New Mexico to Vernon Ray Waldrop and Beulah Jewel “Babe” (Spurgeon) Waldrop.
Shairlee attended school in Hot Springs/Truth or Consequences, NM, graduating in May 1957. She went on and achieved her secretarial degree at Drahons Business College in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Soon after, on May 17, 1958, she married the orneriest man in Sierra County, William “Bill” Berry Hopkins. Shairlee worked hard throughout the years at various jobs and raising three children and finished her career, following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, Velma Hopkins, at the United States Postal Service in Caballo.
Shairlee was one of a kind. She loved her family with all her heart and her grandkids were the light of her life. She was the most generous, caring, kind and considerate person that you could ever encounter. She loved music and led the singing at Caballo Church for many years. She enjoyed floating the river and camping with her grandkids at Caballo Lake.
Shairlee was preceded in death by her mother, Beulah Jewel “Babe” Spurgeon Waldrop; father, Vernon Ray Waldrop; and her grandson, Tanner Austin Kuenstler “TAK”.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill; her three kids: Kimberley Dennison, Hank Hopkins (Kelikay) and Shawna Gunter (Rusty); seven grandchildren: Laynee Kuenstler, Coby Dennison, Christian Hopkins, Sealy Chavez (Regan), Bailey Sanchez (Benji), Annie Kuenstler and Kade Hopkins; three great-grandchildren: Brynn Chavez, Landon Jackson and Izzy Sanchez; and two sisters: Angelene Gambrel, and Carolyn Scott (Jerry).
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Caballo Church at 10:00 a.m., with Brett Smith officiating. Interment will be at the Caballo Cemetery.
Serving as Casket Bearers will be Christian Hopkins, Kade Hopkins, Coby Dennison, Regan Chavez, Benji Sanchez and Sam Barrera.
A cover dish reception will follow at the Caballo Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Shairlee’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by phone at 800-478-5833 or online at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
