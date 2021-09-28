Richard “Dick” C. Holm, 86, a resident of Elephant Butte, NM, died at Sierra Health Care in Truth or Consequences, NM on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 of Alzheimer’s disease. He was born on November 16, 1934 at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, IL to George J. Holm and Sue Holm nee Kvarta.
Dick grew up in South Wilmington, IL. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran; an avid photographer of people and places; a systems analyst for IBM and the Telecom Manager for Keebler. Dick retired in 2002 to Elephant Butte, NM with his wife Kitty.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathleen “Kitty” A. Holm nee Mueller; his sons - Daniel C. Holm and his partner, Karen Foster; and James R. Holm and his partner, Patty Andrews; his sister, Nancy S. Dinger-Mills nee Holm; granddaughters - Christine M. Holm and Gwyneth A. Elimon; his sister-in-law, Darlene (Dolly) Larimore nee Mueller; his nephews and their spouses/partners, and many friends.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(1) entry
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. The Bob Meier Family.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.