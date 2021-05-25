Mary Esther (Montoya) Holly passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the New Mexico State Veteran’s Home with her children by her side. She was born in Cuchillo, NM on December 29, 1942 to Francisco J. Montoya and Emilia (Trujillo) Montoya. Esther, as she was known to friends and family, was an almost lifelong resident of Sierra County and graduated from Hot Springs High School in the Class of 1961. She was married to James Kininmonth Holly on October 28, 1961. Esther met James while working as a car-hop at the A&W Drive-In Restaurant on Broadway. James was passing through town, after service in the U.S. Navy (Korean War), to visit family who were the proprietors of the A&W. They lived out their final years on a small farm in Las Palomas, NM. Esther was a caregiver to many in T. or C. through her work in the Elementary/Middle School Cafeterias, in the First Baptist Church Child Care Center, and at the New Mexico State Veteran’s Home. She loved to embroider, do puzzles and watch the wildlife that visited the farm – especially the hummingbirds, quail and deer. She is survived by her brothers – Joseph T. Montoya and Felipe T. Montoya (Peggy); her children – James F. Holly (Julie A.) and Josephine “Josie” E. Holly; grandchildren – Roland J. “RJ” St. Germain, Taryn M. Holly Wright (Kenneth A.), and Ruben S. Holly (Averi A.); as well as her great-grandchildren – Madison E. St. Germain and Brady A. Wright. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, James K. Holly, as well as her parents, Francisco J. Montoya and Emilia (Trujillo) Montoya. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. celebrated by Rev. Michael Williams. A Memorial Reception will follow at the Church Hall.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mary
Esther Holly to the New Mexico State Veterans Home, 992 S. Broadway, T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-4200. (Checks can be made payable to: NMSVH Resident Fund with Mary Esther Holly’s name on the memo line of your check). Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
