William P. Holland, a resident of Elephant Butte since 1999 and a former resident of Burbank, CA for thirty years, passed away on January 28, 2023 in Michigan City, IN. He was 91 years of age.
Bill formerly worked for Pacific Airmotive Corp. in Burbank for 35 years. He was a Quality Control Inspector before retiring. Bill enlisted in the United State Air Force on July 15, 1951. He served for 4 years and continued his service in the Air Force Reserve Force for another 4 years. Upon completion in the Air Force service, he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve, where he served for another 12 years before retiring with 20 years of honorable service. He rose to become a senior petty officer prior to his retirement and transferred to the Fleet Reserve. Bill was trained in many schools for his airplane maintenance specialty. He was noted for his excellent performance in both the Air Force and Navy with numerous awards which include the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, and, twice, the Naval Reserve Meritorious Medal. Bill served America proudly. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Navy Enlisted Reserve Association, and Fleet Reserve Association.
Bill and his wife, Enid, were very active in RVing both full and part time. They were members of the Good Sam and Coast to Coast RV Clubs.
Bill was survived by Anita Zimmerman and was preceded in death by his parents, Earl W. and Pauline (Austin) Ferdig; his wife, Enid Mae (Muschette) Holland; and stepson, Robert Barrett.
A Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the Veterans Memorial Park Columbarium with Pastor Houston Cano officiating.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
