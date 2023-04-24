Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

Sunny early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High 82F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 49F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.