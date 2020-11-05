Keara Dee Hogan (Browning), age 36, passed from this life on October 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of Andrew Patrick Hogan. They shared eight years of marriage together.
Born in Eagar Arizona, she is the daughter of Elwin and Julie Browning.
Keara graduated from Round Valley High School. She was employed at Sierra Vista Hospital in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and worked as the manager of the radiology department.
She enjoyed gardening, crafting, treasure hunting, playing at the lake, singing, dancing and loving life. But most of all she loved being a wife, mother and friend to all. She will be remembered most for her fun loving personality, beaming infectious smile, genuine laugh and her drive to make the world a better place.
She is survived by her loving husband Andrew Hogan, her beautiful daughter, Mikeli Roze Hogan (6), her sweet son Korbin Andrew Hogan (3) and her two dogs that she loved dearly, Lilly and Bella.
She was predeceased by her grandmothers, Belva Browning and Joanne Rowley Adair; her aunt, Pamela Orona (Guild); her niece, Harley Jade Browning, and her two puppies that she adored, Mister and Sister.
The Celebration of Life will be held on November 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Round Valley High School Multipurpose Room, and on November 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hogan residence in Elephant Butte, New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers an account at Pima Federal Credit Union has been set up in Andrew Hogan's name for donations to help her husband and kids in this time of need.
