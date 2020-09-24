Joseph “Joe” Kim Hoffman, age 68 of Truth or Consequences entered eternal life on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice-La Posada. “Joe”, as he was fondly known to family and friends was born March 11, 1952 in Eugene, Oregon to Arthur R. and Loraine Mary Biren Hoffman.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving daughter, Stacy Jaramillo (Phillip) of Modesto, California; son, Bruce Hoffman; daughters: Jennifer and Crystal Hoffman; a brother, Steve Hoffman (Joy) of Las Vegas, Nevada; and four sisters: Lynn Hoffman of Las Cruces, Gail Hoffman and Carol Hodges, both of Farmington, and Diana Jennings (James) of Phoenix, Arizona. Other survivors include his granddaughter, Jordan, and grandson, Phillip, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Allen Hoffman.
At his request, cremation will take place and a private family Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 103 E. Sixth Ave. in T-or-C. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
