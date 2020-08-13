Robert Ohmit “Pap” Hoerner, age 96, died peacefully in his sleep August 1, 2020. He was born June 26, 1924 in Harrisburg Pennsylvania, the son of Edward M. Hoerner and Miriam J. Ohmit. Robert has been a resident of Caballo, New Mexico for over 20 years.
Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, where he served in World War II as a combat engineer. He was injured in Africa during the war, which ended his service. When he returned home, he worked at Bethlehem Steel Mill in Steelton, PA and worked in a candy factory in Harrisburg, PA. During this time, he met his wife, Elizabeth C. Nagle. They celebrated 18 years until Elizabeth passed away in October of 1967.
Robert had a passion for the Philadelphia Eagles football, which he loved for over 70 years. He watched and cheered for Michigan University football, where his father once attended. Robert was a band director of a drum corps in Palmyra in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed blind bowling, ceramics, and aquatic aerobics in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Robert include his wife, Elizabeth C. Nagle Hoerner; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward M. Hoerner Sr.; sister, Verna Hoerner; brothers: Edward M. Hoerner Jr. and Charles L. Hoerner; as well as three of his nephews.
Loved ones that will miss Pap until they meet again are his children: Wanda H. Green (Caballo, NM), Robert N. Hoerner (Harrisburg, PA) and wife, Diane, Jennette M. Wooten and husband, Richard (Joliet, IL); grandchildren: Micheal S. Sulzer and wife, Gabriela (New Mexico), Comilla L. Green and husband, Lawrence (Arizona), Jason R. Hoerner and partner, Jason (Pennsylvania), Adam J. Hoerner and girlfriend, Cristy (Pennsylvania), David C. Ardrey and wife, Alicia (Pennsylvania), Tabitha L. Worland (Indiana) , Jennifer Baughman and husband, James (Indiana) , Joseph Worland (Indiana), Justine Ewing (Arizona) , and Angel Austin and husband, Steve (Illinois); along with 18 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial at Salem Baptist Church in Salem, NM on August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for immediate family and church members only, due to the current circumstances. There will also be a funeral service, next year in Oberlin Cemetery once this pandemic has subsided.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
