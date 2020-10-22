James Hodovan, 69, died suddenly on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Williamsburg, New Mexico.
Jim graduated from Clear View High School in Lorain, Ohio in 1969 and continued his education, later graduating from New Mexico State University. Jim enjoyed bass fishing, metal detecting and gold prospecting.
He is survived by his sister, Rita Prentice; nephews: Mark Prentice and Jeffrey Prentice; and many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John Hodovan and Julia Hodovan; and his brother, Joseph Hodovan.
He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Cremation has taken place, and Jim will be laid to rest alongside his mother and brother at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery in Truth or Consequences, NM at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.