Hodo, Bobby Dee
Age 92, passed away in his home February 28, 2022. Dee was born November 4, 1929 in Post,
Texas to S.D. and Fannie Mildrew Hodo. Dee grew up in West Texas during the Great
Depression on various farms his dad worked as a sharecropper. In 1938, his family moved to
Clovis, NM where Dee graduated from Clovis High School in 1948. In high school Dee was
Master Counselor of DeMolay, secretary of the Boys Debating Club, VP of Student Counsel,
treasurer of the Senior Class and president of the Junior Rifle Assoc. In 1949, Dee and his
parents moved to Albuquerque.
In 1951, Dee was drafted into the Army. He was stationed at Indian Town Gap Military
Reservation, PA. It is in Pittsburgh that he met his wife of 60 years, Lucinda (Cindy). They were
married on December 6, 1952. In 1953, Dee was discharged from the Army and he and Cindy
moved to Albuquerque. They would welcome three children: Jill, Tim and Holly.
Dee began working at age 13 for Piggly Wiggly in Clovis. He was a hard-working man who took
great pride in his work. He was an entrepreneur who owned several businesses in his lifetime. He
worked for Phillips Mercantile until he opened Pixie Discount Stores in 1968 with locations
throughout NM.
Dee was a voracious reader and was very knowledgeable on many subjects. He always had a
story to tell about his life during the depression, WWII, the Army, traveling and his business
ventures. He loved to travel and had a list of places to visit and foods to try in his lifetime; he
completed most of his list.
Dee was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Everyone who met him liked him due to his
sense of humor and the interest he took in them and their life stories.
He is survived by his children Jill Bean (Skip), Timothy Hodo and Holly Hodo-Kurz (Mike),
grandchildren Ben Spellman (Jamie), Michael Spellman (Amy), Ashley Fox (Andy) and Jeremy
Kurz (Anna), 5 great-grandchildren and his very dear friends Chris and Gayle Rierson.
Services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at FRENCH- Wyoming. Please visit our
online guestbook for Dee at www.frenchfunerals.com
FRENCH- Wyoming 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque 505-823-9400
