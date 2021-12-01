It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a long-time resident of Sierra County, Curtis “Tick” Hobbs. Born in Blessings, Texas on October 1, 1931 to Dona and George Hobbs, he was one of nine children. Proceeding him to Heaven were his parents; siblings: Claude Hobbs, Alda Hobbs Bundick, Wayne Hobbs, Floyd “Fat” Hobbs, Lloyd “Timer” Hobbs, Margaret “Bug” Hobbs-Phingsten and Donald Hobbs; and son, Walter Hobbs. Left to carry on his legacy are his children: Ronda McBride and husband Larry, Wally Hobbs and wife, Dora, and Wanett Zacharzuk; along with 15 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Papa Tick loved God, family, and friends. He had many beautiful stories of his 90 years of life. He was a cowboy through and through- his day always began early with a cup of coffee followed by biscuits, chile and taters, coconut cream and hamburgers which were some of his favorite foods. He was an avid rockhound, who loved nature. He was part of building every road you drive on and was one of the founders of the Caballo Church. In his retirement years, he was able to do lots of woodworking projects. The family invites everyone to celebrate his life with them on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Caballo Church, with a visitation starting at 1:00 P.M. and a short funeral service at 2:00 P.M. Tick will then be laid to rest at the Caballo Cemetery. We were all blessed to learn from a hardworking, God-fearing man, whose greatest accomplishment was raising his family to know God and have values to carry with them throughout life. Thank you, Jesus for giving us 90 years with Tick! A special thank you to those who helped Tick and supported the family through his transition to his Heavenly Home. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:55:31 AM
Sunset: 05:01:36 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:56:20 AM
Sunset: 05:01:34 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:57:08 AM
Sunset: 05:01:34 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:57:56 AM
Sunset: 05:01:36 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:42 AM
Sunset: 05:01:39 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:59:28 AM
Sunset: 05:01:45 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:00:13 AM
Sunset: 05:01:52 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: W @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Generally fair. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.