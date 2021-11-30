Brian Hinkley, a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend, died peacefully in his home, November 19, 2021. He was born in Norwalk, CA to Glen Russel Hinkley and Linda Lee Detchon, on October 7, 1977. Brian was a retired veteran of the US Air Force. He was a true family man that touched so many people’s lives and took pride in serving his country. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Brian is survived by his wife of 15 years, Terah Hinkley; children: Sage Arinder, Evan Hinkley, Ian Hinkley and Andrew Hinkley; parents: Brian and Linda Phalen; siblings: Adam Phalen, Mary Phalen and Candice Phalen and her fiancé, Robin Brann; nephews: Rowan Brann and Levi Brann; brother-in-law, Trace Burks; sister-in-law, Danyel Wolinski; and nieces: Scarlett Burks and Luka Wolinski. Brian will be laid to rest Friday, December 3, 2021 at a graveside service starting at 11:00 A.M at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery, with full military honors.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit
