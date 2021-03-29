Betty Hibler, a long-time resident of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico died Friday March 19th in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 90.Betty was born August 31st, 1930 in Dallas Pennsylvania to John and Edna Rebennack. After high school, she attended Wilkes College before earning a degree in Physical Therapy from the Mayo Clinic. She moved to New Mexico in 1954 to work at Carrie Tingley Hospital where she worked with children with Polio. In Truth or Consequences she met Charles Hibler and they married in October, 1954. There they lived and worked, raised two children, and enjoyed retirement until June 2011 when Charlie died. In 2016 she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to be close to family.Betty enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, and spending time with family and friends.Betty is survived by her sister Debbie Ostrovsky of Hastings, New York; sons Patrick Hibler (Jan) of Lubbock, Texas, and Michael Hibler (Karen) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and four grandchildren Emily, Kyle, Taylor, and Cheslee.At Betty's request, she was cremated and no services held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity in her name.
