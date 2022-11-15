HaynesTomi.tif

Tomi Lenét Haynes, 51, of Truth or Consequences, died on November 8, 2022.  Tomi was born on October 14, 1971, in Hobbs, NM to Douglas Haynes and Midge Galneau.  She was raised and cared for by her sister, Devené, most of her life, but especially after her parents passed away. She loved ALL of her family, and her favorite pass time was calling everyone to check on them, constantly! She loved and was loved by everyone she ever met, turning any new acquaintance into her newest “best friend”, as she truly felt that way about everyone. She loved her children, her cat and best companion, Max, and her nieces & nephews (who were like her actual children), beyond measure. Tomi Lenét would refer to herself as “The Princess” She lived at the Hoozier Apartments for many years, where Jim and Dave allowed her to be just that…The Princess!! She was kind, loving and a wee-bit crazy, and this world is a worse place without her here. We Love you Tomi Lenét!! Survivors include her children, Ryan D. Cannon and Jewelianna D. Cannon, who were most important in her life; and siblings – Devené Haynes, Danny Haynes and Kelly Koenig.  She was preceded in death by her son, Michael N. Cannon; father, Douglas C. Haynes; mother, Midge Galneau, and sister, Chéz R. Haynes.  A Celebration of Tomi’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kirikos Family Funeral Home.   Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

