Leola “Le” June Peterson Hawke-Leonard was born in 1935 in rural Minnesota. She passed away on July 13, 2021 at her home in Hillsboro, NM. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Leonard, of Hillsboro; 2 sons - Larry Hawke from Hillsboro and Wesley Hawke from Elephant Butte City; and brother, Gordy Peterson, of Kerkhoven, MN. She retired from the N.M. State Park Service after more than 20 years working in the Elephant Butte office. Le was a much-loved member of P.E.O. for 26 years. She had a passion for music and gardening. Her kind heart and beautiful smile went with her everywhere. Her family and friends will miss her. No services will be held. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
