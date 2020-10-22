Vern W. Harvey, 90, formerly of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, died at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 his Oakwood residence. He was born March 15, 1930 in Oakwood to the late James and Elsie (Adams) Harvey.
Vern had married Nancy Harvey; she preceded him in death in 2011.
Vern is survived by a sister, Thelma (Dwight) Ordway of Oakwood; and his nieces and nephews: David Kroa, Connie Kroa, Chrystal Yall, Cindy Brown, Judy Fhoner, Greg Ordway and Danny Ordway.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Bernedine Kroa.
Vern had retired from General Motors, Defiance. He then moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War where he flew on a B-29. Vern was a lifetime member of the Sports Car Club of America.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date
Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, Ohio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.