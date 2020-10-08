Deone C. Harty passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. He was 83 years old.
Deone is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sherry Harty; and his sons: Tom Harty (Laurie) and Ed Harty (Sandy); grandchildren: Brad, Kyle, Ryan, Amber, Heather, Travis, Gage, Stacie and Nicole; 19 great-grandchildren (his 20th great-grandchild is due in December); and siblings: Della, Bette, Linde and Donnie.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Rowe) Harty; and his father, Thomas Harty.
After retiring in 1994, Deone moved from California to Truth or Consequences, NM. He was a member of the American Legion Post 44, and loved fishing, playing pool and golfing. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
The Harty family would like to thank the many people who have reached out, but due to COVID, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, N 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.